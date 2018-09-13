Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RUPERT —The City of Rupert Outdoor Shooting Complex has cancell\ed the fourth annual Stock Pistol Challenge that was scheduled for Sept. 22. Not enough applicants had signed up by the deadline.     

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments