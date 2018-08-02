SHOSHONE — As the threat of wildfire danger continues to increase, state and federal land management agencies will implement stage 1 fire restrictions on south central Idaho lands effective at midnight Friday.
Federal, state and private forest and range lands, roads and trails in all eight south-central Idaho counties will be affected.
The restrictions are being implemented by the Sawtooth National Forest, the Idaho Department of Lands and the Twin Falls District Bureau of Land Management.
Restricted zones are as follows:
- Zone 1: Sawtooth north — all Sawtooth National Forest, Idaho state lands and Twin Falls District BLM north of Idaho 20 to the northern-most Sawtooth National Forest boundary; from Hill City east to the Craters of the Moon National Monument and Reserve Visitor Center
- Zone 2: Shoshone — all Idaho state lands and Twin Falls District BLM north of Interstate 84 to Idaho 20; from King Hill east to Massacre Rocks State Park
- Zone 3: Three Creek — all Idaho state lands and Twin Falls District BLM from I-84 south to the Idaho/Nevada border; west of U.S. 93 to Bruneau Canyon
- Zone 4: Cassia — all Idaho state lands and Twin Falls District BLM from I-84/I-86 south to the Idaho/Utah/Nevada border; east of U.S. 93 to the Cassia County/Oneida County line; all lands administered by the Minidoka Ranger District and Sawtooth National Forest
- Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve; Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument; and Minidoka National Historic Site
Under the stage 1 fire restrictions, the following acts are prohibited on state and federally managed or protected lands, roads and trails:
- Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or stove fire except within a designated recreation site and in a permanent concrete or metal fire ring or on private land — only within an owner-provided structure
- Smoking except within an enclosed vehicle, building or designated recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is cleared of all flammable materials
- Lighting fireworks on state and private forestland and range land during closed fire season — May 10 through Oct. 20 — and on public lands, roads and trail in Idaho at all times of the year
The following are exemptions to the stage 1 fire restrictions:
- Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act
- Persons using fire fueled solely by liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas fuels. Such devices, including propane campfires, may be used only in an area cleared of flammable material.
- Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice
- Any federal, state or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty
- All land within a city boundary (excluding Ketchum, which has implemented stage 1 fire restrictions within city limits).
- Other exemptions unique to each agency
An IDL fire safety burn permit is required during closed fire season, and local burn permits may be as well. To obtain permits for controlled burning activities, go to http://www.burnpermits.idaho.gov.
For more information about stage 1 fire restrictions and to view an interactive map, go to http://www.idahofireinfo.com/.
