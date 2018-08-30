JEROME — Stage 1 Fire Restrictions remain in place across south-central Idaho.
The restrictions, which began on Aug. 3, are in effect for federal, state and private forest and range lands, roads and trails in all eight south-central Idaho counties.
Fire preparedness is at Level 5 nationally and locally, so few resources are available should a fire start.
Under the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, the following acts are prohibited on state and federally managed or protected lands, roads, and trails:
- Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or stove fire except within a designated recreation site and in a permanent concrete or metal fire ring, or on private land, and only within an owner-provided structure
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or designated recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials
The following are exemptions to the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions:
- Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act
- Persons using fire fueled solely by liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas fuels. Such devices, including propane campfires, may be used only in an area cleared of flammable material
- Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice
- Any federal, state or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty
- All land within a city boundary is exempted.
- Other exemptions unique to each agency.
Fire managers are asking the public to be especially cautious when spending time outdoors. If you are cutting fuel wood, have a shovel and extinguisher nearby. Cutting during the morning when temperatures are cooler is recommended.
For more information about the Sawtooth National Forest, call 208-737-3200 or go to fs.usda.gov/sawtooth or facebook.com/pages/US-Forest-Service-Sawtooth-National-Forest.
