Mercury’s best pre-dawn appearance of 2018 is going on for the next week, one of only six annual excursions it makes outside the sun’s glare. That begs the question: What else is the sun hiding?
Conspiracy mongers claim that an earth-threatening rogue planet
“Niburu” remains undetected because it’s only visible from the South Pole (which, simple geometry dictates, means it should be visible from the entire Southern Hemisphere) or it’s always too close to the sun to see.
While it’s possible for a body to hide behind the sun temporarily (a la Mercury), anything on a larger orbit than Earth’s (as Niburu is purported to be) would eventually be revealed due to its motion, Earth’s motion, or both.
The only way an object could remain hidden by the sun permanently would be if its orbit were identical to Earth’s, but rotated 180 degrees, so the planet would always be on the opposite side of the sun.
Science fiction sagas have centered on such a “counter-Earth.” But is such a thing really possible?
Notwithstanding the incredible coincidence required for a body to share all of Earth’s orbital characteristics, a counter-Earth simply couldn’t exist both because its gravity would perturb the other planets, and its permanently sunward-directed gravitational attraction to Earth would pull us off course. (Earth would return the favor, sending both worlds spiraling sunward.)
Still, the sun could obscure a real threat. A comet or asteroid, too dark to be seen when distant, could swing behind the sun on final approach, hidden in its glare until it impacts earth without warning.
The NEOCam infrared survey spacecraft, launching in 2021 for a gravitational balance point between the earth and sun, will scan more of the near-earth environment for potential impactors than earthbound telescopes can without the sun blocking its view.
Next column: Stellar duos.
