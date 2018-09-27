Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Subaru
Buy Now

Logo from the Subaru model 360, ca. 1958 (left), the Pleiades star cluster (center), Subaru's current logo (right).

The next clear night, go outside around 10 p.m., face northeast, and look low on the horizon. There, you’ll see a tiny clump of stars rising, the famous Pleiades or “Seven Sisters.” Just about any astronomer will tell you that, in Japan, its name is “Subaru.” Well, sort of.

Historically, Subaru Motors was born in the mid-1950s when a newly-formed corporation merged with a trading company and four manufacturers (of scooters, motor coaches, engines, and chassis) to form Fuji Heavy Industries (FHI). When the nascent conglomerate’s CEO, Kenji Kita, decided that FHI should have an auto manufacturing division, he chose to name it “Subaru” (literally: “to unite”) in commemoration of the merger.

The traditional Japanese name for the Pleiades is “Mutsuraboshi” (“six stars”). “Subaru” is a relatively recent nickname, a reference to the cluster’s iconic nature as a visual example of unity. It was this euphemism that inspired Kita to adopt it for his new enterprise.

Put Subaru’s logo side-by-side with a photo of the actual star cluster, and it’s a little hard to see the resemblance. The cluster’s most prominent stars are all similarly bright, but the logo features one star that’s larger than the others. And, while the actual cluster resembles a “micro-dipper,” the logo just doesn’t.

To be fair, the company logo has actually evolved over time from its original form, which more closely resembled its namesake. But the current logo is so far removed from its celestial inspiration as to be unrecognizable.

With Subaru now having been a part of their cultural consciousness for 70 years, the Japanese have embraced the use of “Subaru” as a euphemism for “Pleiades” in preference to its more ancient name.

Next column: The most accurate map of the Milky Way to date.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 208-732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments