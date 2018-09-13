It’s estimated that at least two-thirds of the sun-like stars in our galaxy have one or more companions, most of which are invisible to the unaided eye.
Backyard telescopes can reveal hundreds of stellar multiples. Mizar, second star in the Big Dipper’s handle, not only has a faint neighbor visible to the unaided eye (Alcor), but splits into two stars under modest magnification (Mizar A and B). Furthermore, indirect methods reveal that both Mizar A and Mizar B are unresolved pairs.
But not all stars that appear close together are co-orbiting. With hundreds of billions of stars in the galaxy, it’s not uncommon for two unrelated stars to lie along a similar line of sight, forming an “optical double.”
Unlike true binaries, an optical double’s stars lie at different distances, outside each other’s gravitational reach. But often, our methods for measuring stellar distances are imprecise enough to leave the question open of whether the stars of an apparent pair are physically associated.
For nearly four decades, I’ve been telling people that the beautiful blue/gold double star Albireo (the head of Cygnus, the Swan) was a true binary, based on the best measurements of each component’s distance, whose uncertainties overlapped significantly.
Recently released data from the Gaia stellar-distance-measuring satellite has proven me wrong. While there’s still enough uncertainty in the distances to Albireo’s stars (nominally at 327 and 389 light years) to allow a minuscule chance that they are at similar distances, Gaia’s measurement of the stars’ velocities shows that they are moving at different speeds and in different directions, making a mutual orbit impossible.
Such is the nature of science: We improve our measurements, refine our mental picture in the light of the new data, and move on.
