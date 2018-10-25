Despite Hollywood’s penchant for Earth-killing asteroids, they don’t keep me awake at night. In my view, the scariest Halloween monsters in the sky are the comets.
The biggest asteroids travel on distant orbits that don’t intersect Earth’s, so we needn’t fear them. The much smaller, rarer asteroids that do cross Earth’s orbit the sun in the same direction we do, so their impact speeds are relatively low. Comets, which originate in the spherical, hollow Oort Cloud, can approach from any direction, including head-on. Since the Oort Cloud lies hundreds of times farther out than Pluto, inbound comets accumulate terrific speeds by the time they reach the inner solar system.
As telescopes get larger, and fainter and fainter objects fall within their range, asteroids are discovered by the hundreds every year. But Oort Cloud comets are orders of magnitude fainter, remaining invisible until just beyond Mars, where the sun sets them aglow. So once we’ve discovered them they’re already near and closing fast. Consider that 1996’s Comet Hyakutake was only discovered six weeks before making one of the closest cometary passes by Earth ever seen.
So, here’s the nightmare: A new, giant comet is spotted on a head-on collision course. It’s even bigger than 1997’s Comet Hale-Bopp (which, at 25 miles across, was four times wider than the impactor that wiped out the dinosaurs). We have only a few months before impact, which, when it comes, produces giant earthquakes, tsunamis, and worldwide, supersonic winds that strip the planet of all vegetation.
While I hope we might have enough time to launch an emergency spacecraft to deflect or destroy the threat, I fear we simply wouldn’t. My only comfort is that such events must be exceedingly rare, as life’s relatively uninterrupted tenure on Earth attests.
