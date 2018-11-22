Science is a continuous process of error correction. Unfortunately, our initial (occasionally wrong) interpretations of what we see are often reflected in the labels we use, and as the eldest of sciences, astronomy has more than its fair share of such malapropisms.
Galileo’s crude telescope revealed smooth, dark plains on the moon that he described (in Latin) as “seas”. By the time improved telescopes made it clear that they were rock, not water, it was too late; we’ve called them “maria” (singular: “mare,” pronounced “MAR-ay”) ever since.
Starting in 185 A.D., Chinese astronomers began recording “guest stars,” which appeared for a few months and faded away, about once per century.
European astronomers called them “new stars” or “stella novae” — we still call them “supernovae” and their less violent cousins “novae” — now recognized to be not stellar beginnings, but endings: the violent deaths of stars which had shone too feebly to be seen with the unaided eye for millions or billions of years.
Telescopes in the late 18th century, vastly better than Galileo’s, revealed curious, round patches of ghostly light among the pinpoint stars.
Their resemblance to planets, which appear disk-like in the eyepiece, prompted astronomers to name them “planetary nebulae” or “planet-like clouds.” We now know them to be symmetric clouds of gas, vastly larger and less dense than any planet, ejected during the death throes of low-mass, sun-like stars.
Finally, there’s “gas giant,” the most common descriptor for Jupiter and Saturn, first applied after astronomers discovered that these planets were made primarily of hydrogen, which is gaseous at room temperature and normal pressure. However, most of the hydrogen in these worlds’ interiors is squeezed by their enormous gravity into a liquid state. So, in hindsight, we should be calling them “liquid giants.”
Next column: The largest and smallest planets meet up.
Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.
