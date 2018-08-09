Comets, “giant, dirty snowballs,” spend most of their time beyond the “frost line” (the distance from the sun beyond which gases are cold enough to remain frozen) in the vicinity of the Main Asteroid Belt between Mars and Jupiter. In this orbital deep freeze they hold onto their “dirt” (bits of rock and metal). But once inside the frost line, the ices sublimate (return to the gas state), setting free the non-volatile bits of debris.
If the comet’s orbit comes close enough, Earth plunges through the trailing debris stream, and we witness the rendezvous as an annual meteor shower. Most of the few dozen annual showers’ parent comets have been identified.
Probably the best-known shower is the Perseids, Comet Swift-Tuttle’s debris stream through which Earth passes every August. The shower, named for the starry backdrop from which the meteors appear to emanate, the constellation of Perseus, typically produces around one meteor per minute on average.
The Perseids vary from year to year for three reasons: First, the debris stream isn’t uniformly dense, due to variations in how quickly the comet has sublimated in the past, and how sunlight nudges the debris off its original path. Second, the time of Earth’s passage through the densest part of the stream may fall during daylight hours (which outnumber nighttime hours this time of year). Third, a bright moon can wash out all but the brightest meteors.
This year is a good one: The peak falls at 7 p.m. Sunday, but the shower will still be going strong by the end of evening twilight, around 10:30 p.m., when Perseus is rising in the north-northeast. The moon, obligingly, sets before 10 p.m.. Staying up later to watch should pay off, as Idaho turns more head-on into the oncoming comet debris.(tncms-inline)b691c487-9355-44c2-abe8-d9ff460e85df[0](/tncms-inline)
Next column: Could a “counter-Earth” exist?
Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 208-732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.
