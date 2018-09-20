Few of us would ever consider climbing into our 4x4s and heading out to the desert or the mountains without adequately inspecting and preparing our vehicles. But more than one opening morning has found me perched on my favorite ridge line clutching a rifle that I hadn’t handled since I oiled it and propped it in the closet at the close of the big game seasons the previous year.
Due to an inexcusable number of unfortunate incidents over the years that resulted in the wounding or loss of precious game animals, I repented of this folly. These days, I make certain that I perch myself on a shooting bench at my local gun range several weeks before opening day. I carefully set aside a block of uninterrupted time that I use to reacquaint myself with my rifle and to certify that its sight settings are still spot on. This is also the time to ensure that my firearm and chosen ammunition function flawlessly together.
Abandoned long ago too, was the novice practice of throwing a heavy jacket or blanket over the hood of my pickup to cushion and steady my rifle as I flailed away at pop cans scattered randomly anywhere from 25 to 100 or more yards away. If I pinwheeled a couple of the cans and came close to a few others, I figured that Ole Betsy was sighted-in and we were both ready to hunt. If only.
Now I take a more methodical approach; a process that begins on my workbench at home. After performing a detailed disassembly and cleaning of the action and stock, I reassemble the firearm using a set of properly fitted screwdrivers and hex wrenches. Next, I ensure that the bases and rings of my scope are properly tightened to prevent the scope from shifting under recoil or rough handling, which would cause the zero to wander and negate my precise sighting-in job. Hint: A tiny drop of blue Loctite on the screw threads is good insurance against loosening and a pinch of bowling alley rosin under the scope rings prevents scope slippage.
With all these preliminary steps completed, it’s time to head to the range and get zeroed in. Zeroing is the procedure used to align or synchronize your weapon’s point-of-aim with the bullet’s point-of-impact at your desired ranges.
The term desired ranges is best reserved for the type of shooting that typifies most of our Western varmint and big game hunts. I grew up in Maine where we hunted 200-pound whitetail bucks and black bear in impossibly tangled cedar swamps and dense hardwood ridges. A 100-yard shot in that country is rare and considered to be a long poke. Consequently, we adjusted our iron sights or low power scopes to hit right on at 50 yards. If a longer shot presented itself — which it rarely did — you just held a bit higher. This 50-yard zero worked just fine for most of the shots we took with our relatively short range .30-30s, .35 Remingtons, 44 Magnums, and ubiquitous 12-gauge shotguns stuffed with buckshot and slugs.
Here in the West’s open expanses, many of our hunts require shooting well beyond the 100-yard mark. Consequently, an alternative sighting-in procedure is called for. Contrary to the illustrations used in most trajectory charts, a bullet never rises above the line of sight on a horizontally mounted rifle. This would defy the laws of physics. As soon as the projectile exits the muzzle, it is immediately grabbed and pulled downward by gravity. The higher the initial velocity and the more streamlined (aerodynamic) the bullet, the farther it will travel before inevitably plowing into Mother Earth. Gravity’s grip is ever present and relentless.
To compensate, our sights must be adjusted to tip the muzzle well above the horizontal plane. When the rifle is fired, the bullet crosses the line of sight twice during its arched trajectory toward the target: once closer and once further away from the muzzle. When you zero your rifle, you are deliberately aligning your sight’s point of aim with both the closer and more distant points of impact.
For most modern high-velocity rifles (.223 thru the .270 and .300 Mag.), using a 50-yard zero will produce dead center 50- and 200-yard points of impact. Holding several inches higher should allow a 300-yard center of mass hit. Contrary to many hunters’ tales, most big game is taken under 300 yards, which is still a considerable piece for the average shooter.
To establish this 50/200 yard zero, set your first target out at 25 yards. Firing your first shot from 25 rather than the traditional 100 yards saves lots of ammo and endless frustration if you’re using an unsighted weapon. Note the first bullet’s impact, adjust to zero, and fire a second round which should pierce the bullseye. If it does, move a fresh target out to the 50-yard mark. Trigger two deliberate shots. If the shots are close or touching, adjust for a 50-yard zero. Now, set a fresh target out at 100 yards and carefully send three shots downrange. Your bullets should impact 1-11/2 inches above the bull. If necessary, fire another three-shot group to fine tune the windage adjustment.
Complete the procedure by setting your final target out at 200 yards. Fire a three shot group. The bullets should be clustering within the bullseye. If you anticipate the possibility of a 300-yard shot and your range can accommodate this distance, set up and discover your rifle’s point of impact at that distance also. Record and then commit this additional bullet drop to memory.
The final step is to divorce yourself from your solid shooting bench and take a walkabout. This consists of getting up on your hind legs (in an appropriate shooting area) and practicing range estimation and shooting from field positions on both formal and informal targets. This is the type of practice that allows you to hone your skills and develop confidence in your ability to ‘take the shot’ when the game comes into view.
