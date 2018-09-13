Without a doubt, this is my favorite time of year. The evenings and mornings are finally cooling down, the leaves are beginning to take on some color for their autumn palate and the game bird seasons are opening. Before heading afield this year, there are a few things you should do every year: Verify that you have the proper licenses, that you know the season dates and bag limits and that you’re not planning a hunt in a private, closed, or restricted access area. Be sure to check out the new trespass law and hunt-specific information at your state Game and Fish website. In Idaho, that’s at www.idfg.idaho.gov/.
Oh, and one more very important thing before you slide your cased shotgun into the truck and go hunting: Gather together a box or two of your favorite shot shells, several removable choke tubes, a roll of butcher paper or large paper plates, some Sharpies, duct tape, and head to your local gun range. It’s time to pattern your scatter gun.
It may surprise you, but there are a lot of hunters out there that just don’t realize that every shotgun — like every centerfire rifle and pistol — is a rule unto itself. Given the great diversity of ammunition brands, shell lengths, pellet compositions, sizes, and velocities, it is nearly impossible to predict what sort of pattern your gun is going to deliver at different ranges and under varying conditions. The only way to really know how your gun will perform in the real world is to put pellets on paper. Everything else is purely hypothetical!
Through the patterning process, you’ll learn which choke tube/shot combination generates the best pattern for the bird species you hunt, at the ranges you generally fire upon these wonderful wild fowl.
The process is simplicity itself. First, the choke tube selections.
Choosing the appropriate combo
For short-range gunning or shooting over decoys, experienced shotgunners favor more open constrictions, like the improved cylinder. Light-modified, modified, and improved modified chokes find favor for gunning at mid-ranges (25 to 35 yards). Full chokes usually get the nod for long-range gunning of more than 35 yards. Turkeys, like geese, are large, tough birds and generally require a tighter choke and a larger dose of lead or steel pellets to put them down with certainty.
For this reason, most gunners will gravitate to the larger case hulls and payloads offered by the 3 or 3 1/2” shells for these big birdies. Upland game species such as grouse, pheasant and quail, and smaller ducks can be handily harvested with most 2 ¾ or 3” offerings of smaller shot; again depending on the size and toughness of the individual species and hunt conditions.
As an example, early in the waterfowl seasons, I like to screw a light-modified choke into my Beretta A300 and stuff the magazine tube with 2 ¾” # 4 shot. Later on, when the crunchy, cold weather sends the hefty northern greenheads down from Canada, I switch to 3” No. 2/No. 3 that I shuttle through an improved-modified tube.
For gobblers, most hunters favor a super-tight choke (F or extra full) belching out a fist full of No. 4/5/6 shot. This is the realm of the magnum and heavy magnum 3/3 ½” specialty turkey loads. My brother and I generally have no trouble harvesting our limit of northern Idaho gobblers with conventional 2 ¾ or 3” field loads of No. 4/5 shot. These babies are gentle on both the shoulder and the pocketbook. Give them a try this season.
Firing for effect
At the range, pace off and set your target stand at the distances that you typically fire at the particular bird species. Although there are lots of great specialty bird species target for sale, I just use a sharpie to place a large, distinct circle at the center of my target paper. This costs nothing and will allow your eye to direct the shot charge accurately at your aiming point. With that being said, you can find and print for free some wonderful pre-fab bird targets by going online to www.gunnersden.com. Pepper two individual plates or butcher paper sheets with each brand of ammunition and choke constriction. In the process, I’ll typically riddle between 8-10 plates. Gather up the labeled perforated targets and have a seat at the bench. Highlight the pellet hits with the sharpie.
Critically examine each labeled paper plate/sheet (ammo brand/choke) in turn. When you discover the load/choke combination that produces the densest pattern at your desired shooting distance, you’ve found your ideal combo. Biologists suggest that most game birds require four to five pellet strikes in the vitals or several hits in the head/neck for clean harvesting. And folks, that’s the name of this game: producing a clean harvest!
Proper practice makes one proficient
The more pre-season shooting practice you can squeeze in before your hunt, the better. Be a responsible sportsman and hunter and do your homework. Learn as much as you can about your quarry, and practice to develop confidence with your chosen weapon system. Then head out into the great beyond. This is our great privilege and right as American huntsmen and women. Celebrate it!
