In preparation for wild turkey season, today might be the perfect time for you to grab a box of your favorite gobbler-getters and then head to your local gun range to verify the patterning of your turkey gun. What many novice and experienced scattergunners often fail to realize is that it’s just as important to sight in your turkey or waterfowl shotgun before the season opener as it is to precisely adjust the sights of your rimfire and centerfire handguns and rifles.
The sighting-in process for shotguns is known as patterning. Here’s the theory behind the practice: Every firearm is a rule unto itself and the object of patterning is to discover through experimentation the choke constriction and shotshell loading that will allow your gun to deliver the maximum number of appropriately-sized pellets on target to cleanly harvest your chosen quarry at the distances that game animal is usually taken. Please remember, despite what the choke manufacturers and ammo box hype might suggest, the only way to really know how your particular choke/shotshell combo will perform in the real world is to get out to the range and put pellets on paper. As I’ve said before, everything else is purely theoretical.
Lead is a much softer metal than steel, and as a result, lead shot responds much better to constriction (choking) than our modern steel pellets do. For greater pattern density and killing power at extended ranges, it is recommended that lead turkey loads be fired through tighter chokes. Take a walk through your local sporting goods store or take a gander online and you’ll soon realize that quality factory and aftermarket full, extra-full, and specialized turkey chokes crowd the marketplace.
Since turkeys are generally taken with headshots, most gobbler slayers prefer the greater pattern densities. No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 shot payloads most often get the nod for stiffening the big birds. Some companies even offer composite loads, which combine several sizes, compositions, and shapes of shot in order to maintain tight bird-killing patterns up close and way out there.
Later this week, I’ll be heading up into the thick forest country of north Idaho for my annual fall hunt for the big toms and whitetails that call that wooded country home. The dense spruce/pine forest cover with its intervening grassy meadows of their home turf dictates that our shots will generally be taken anywhere from 15-50 yards.
In the past, our clan has enjoyed success shooting the sizeable Merriam gobblers with Winchester Double X high velocity 12 gauge turkey loads. Brother Bob’s Poly-choked 870 Remington 3 ½-inch thunder musket has on occasion laid the toms low as far out as 50 yards when stuffed with 2 ¼-ounce. of Grex-buffered copper plated No. 5 lead. I’m less of a sucker for punishment and traditionally endure the less brutal recoil of Winchester 3-inch shells pushing a still hefty 1 ¾-ounce. payload of copper-plated No. 6 lead shot at a speedy 1310 fps through my turkey choked Beretta A300 Outlander semi-auto.
In my never-ending pursuit of the better mousetrap (our turkey-taker, in this case), I decided to switch things up last season to see if I could find a load comparable to the Double X’s, but available at a lower cost. I pleased to report: Mission accomplished. Prior to the season opener, I gave Kent Cartridge Corporation’s Ultimate Diamond Shot Turkey loads a try. Despite the fact that they retail for roughly half the price of my traditional favorites ($8 for Kent’s 10 pack vs $20 for 10 Double X’s), they surpassed my tried-and-true Double X’s at 20, 30, even out to 40 yards.
I’ve also had great success on the patterning board and in my gobbler quests with Kent’s Ultimate Fast Lead (with Diamond Shot) loads featuring 1 ¾-ounce of No. 5 or No. 6 shot in their 3-inch shotshells. These beauties, designed primarily for tough upland species such as pheasants and chukar, sell for a miserly $18 per box of 25.
If you’re not shy about ponying up some real coin ($18-20. for a carton of 5 rounds), then the ultimate turkey slayer out there might be Federal Premium’s 3rd Degree turkey loads. Featuring a triplex loading of No. 5 copper plated lead, No. 6 cookie-cutter Flitestopper lead, and No. 7 Heavyweight Tungsten-fortified steel shot in 20/12 gauge 3-inch and 3 ½-inch hulls.
And as a reminder, please take the time to carefully pattern your shotgun(s) to confirm that you’re using the most efficient choke/ammunition combination possible prior to this year’s hunts. Not only will we enjoy greater success in the field, but we’ll also prove to be better stewards of our nation’s wonderful renewable wildlife resources.
