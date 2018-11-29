JEROME — Seasonal closures for roads and trails will go into effect in the Sawtooth National Forest on Monday.
Roads and trails need protection from harm by vehicle traffic while they are wet. Closures also help keep the public from going into areas that are dangerous if their vehicles become stuck.
The National Forest also warns the public to stay away from wildlife wintering in the forest. Do not approach them; they need all their energy to stay alive during the winter, not running from people.
Winter recreation closures become effective in some areas Saturday. Consult the Sawtooth National Forest winter visitor maps to learn about these closures. The maps are available at any Sawtooth Forest office — locally at 370 American Ave., Jerome. Motor vehicle use maps are also available there.
For more information about the Sawtooth National Forest, call 208-423-7500 or go to fs.usda.gov/sawtooth or facebook.com/pages/US-Forest-Service-Sawtooth-National-Forest/986556001373037.
