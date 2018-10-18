The four-mile trail seemed longer than expected as I crawled over, under, or around what seemed like more than an occasional downed tree. Since I planned to stay the night my backpack made maneuvering through the timber even more challenging. The unmaintained trail also gave me the slip more than once, usually near creek crossings, requiring me to backtrack and puzzle out its true course.
Once I escaped the trees and scrambled up the final talus-lined pitch, the reward of viewing the alpine lake pushed away any more thoughts of the path. A pair of summits rose about a half-mile beyond the cirque, their reflection off the water looking just as stunning as the real thing. A dusting of autumn’s first snow added to the scene.
I had hiked to this typical White Cloud mountain lake for two reasons: to see the destination of my father’s last backpacking trip and look up at the stars in a region newly designated as a Dark Sky Reserve.
Fortunate to have parents who encouraged their children to backpack, I have taken the opportunity to visit both the White Cloud and Sawtooth mountain ranges for most of my life. Always a little anxious being confined to a tent, I often choose to sleep outside and look upward. The clarity of the atmosphere makes the stars, meteorites, and Milky Way appear brighter than from anywhere.
Part of me was not surprised to find out that the entirety of the formal wilderness areas in those two ranges, plus a third, the Boulders, comprise the bulk of the new Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve. Besides last December’s designation being only the 12th such in the world, it was also the first one for the United States.
A website maintained by the International Dark-Sky Association, the entity responsible for the designation, answers the question of why these areas are important. In summary, light pollution can increase the risk concerning many human health issues and has also been demonstrated to affect the feeding and reproductive cycles of nocturnal wildlife. In addition the significant monetary and environmental cost of wasted artificial lighting is documented.
The association also points out the intrinsic value of looking up the stars. “The natural night sky is our common and universal heritage, yet it’s rapidly becoming unknown to the newest generations.”
Idaho’s designation entailed more than just having a big, dark space. Several partners began joining forces years ago that resulted in an application to the IDA. “In order to get the reserve status, we had to have ordinances in place that addressed light pollution,” said Betsy Mizell of the Idaho Conservation League. The city of Ketchum, for example, first passed a Dark Sky ordinance in 1997 and recently updated it.
Other municipalities soon followed their lead along with both Blaine and Custer counties in 2010. Action was not limited to governmental entities, however. Mizell noted that the Thompson Creek Mine, which lies outside of the reserve boundary north of Clayton, took significant steps in reducing and redirecting their lighting.
The partnership concerned with central Idaho’s skies also looks toward the future. “Part of becoming a reserve is to put together a five-year plan that reduces the region’s light footprint,” said Mizell. To accomplish this goal the Idaho Conservation League will continue to cooperate with local communities and counties to shield or change out lighting fixtures. A means to offer incentive programs for private residents to take similar action is also being considered.
The Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve designation has garnered interest from across the country. “People who live in big cities throughout the U.S. who have never seen the Milky Way are interested and intrigued,” said Mizell. “They are asking questions like, ‘What are you talking about? What do you mean you can see all these things?’ They want to understand what we have here and many are coming to Idaho to find out.”
For those who live within driving distance of the reserve, the desire to view the dark sky does not require near the commitment. Year-round access via the three highways that go through the reserve, plus seasonal Forest Service and secondary roads, guarantee a prime location. Walking into one of the wilderness areas is certainly not necessary, but somehow the isolation found in that landscape adds to the experience.
My hopes for a dark sky viewing in the White Clouds did not turn out quite like I had envisioned. The timing of my visit that I could control ensured the absence of the moon and competition from its light.
The weather, however, did not cooperate with my plan. While the first Friday in October was relatively clear of the clouds from the day before that provided much of Idaho with some long-overdue precipitation, they had returned in full force by sundown. Later in the evening, they began to spit first rain and then snow. I did not escape my tent the entire night.
The next morning brought a memorable lake reflection, but the intermittent fog and fresh snow made the idea of making an off-trail hike up the nearest mountain a less than appealing idea. After taking a few photographs I fished the lake and repeated my futile effort from the evening before.
The lack of success mattered little. I had taken advantage of the chance to cast a fly through the air and cover the same water and in the same way that my father had nearly forty years earlier. The only task that remained was to again take on that challenging trail that was covered with snow.
I likely would not return to this spot. There were too many other places in not only this mountain range, but also the Sawtooths across the valley and the Boulders to the south, which I had never seen. And with a little more luck or perhaps better planning, I could visit those elevations, lie down at night beside their lakes, and look up.
