STANLEY — The Sawtooth Society has announced that Executive Director Greg Travelstead has resigned to pursue other interests. A search is underway for his replacement.
“During his tenure, Greg was responsible for a 52 percent increase in volunteer labor in 2018, and led the organization with its 4,443 volunteer hours to perform/and or fund most of the trail maintenance in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area,” Sawtooth Society President Wayne Hughes said in a statement.
Under Travelstead’s leadership, the Austin Kraal Memorial Volunteer Program maintained 110 miles of trails and trail-head access roads, representing a 59 percent increase over 2017.
“An added benefit is that our established trail-stewardship teams include at-risk youth. It’s a critical part of the society’s mission,” Hughes added.
Formed in 1997, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Sawtooth Society is the only organization dedicated exclusively to protecting, preserving and enhancing the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.
For more information, email wayne@sawtoothsociety.org.
