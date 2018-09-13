Subscribe for 33¢ / day

JEROME — New office hours for the Sawtooth National Forest supervisor's office are 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4:30 p.m. at 370 American Ave. in Jerome.

For fuel wood permits during that time frame, pick one up at the Rock Creek General Store or at the Hansen Quick Stop and Go. For a map, go to fs.usda.gov/sawtooth/ and click on Avenza maps for either download or purchase.

For more information about the Sawtooth National Forest, call 208-423-7500 or go to fs.usda.gov/sawtooth.

