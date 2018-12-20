SUN VALLEY — With winter storms in the forecast, more terrain for winter back-country recreation should open. The Sawtooth Avalanche Center has begun publishing daily back-country avalanche forecasts at sawtoothavalanche.com.
A quick summary of the current avalanche conditions is issued each morning by 7:30 at the website and by email subscription. Weekday updates are available at KECH 95.3 FM or KDPI 88.5 FM and on Facebook @sawtoothnationalforest. The Friends of the Sawtooth Avalanche Center also post conditions and events information on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The hotline voicemail has been discontinued due to lack of use.
The SAC covers an area of nearly 2,000 square miles and typically has only one forecaster in the field daily. Information gleaned from other back-country users is critical to producing accurate avalanche forecasts. To submit observations while in the back-country:
- Use either the simple sawtoothavalanche.com/obs-public.php or advanced sawtoothavalanche.com/obs-advanced.php observation forms on those websites.
- Send text and images via SMS to 208-481-5921.
- Use #sawtoothavy on Instagram and Twitter.
