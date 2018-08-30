BOISE — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission has set the 2018 sage grouse hunting season to run from Sept. 15 through Sept. 21, with the traditional one-bird-per-day limit and two-birds-in-possession bag limit.
Portions of Owyhee County and the upper Snake River region will be closed due to damaged habitat from wildfires.
To see the rules and a map of closed areas, go to idfg.idaho.gov/sites/default/files/sage-grouse-seasons-broc_2018.pdf.
Any person hunting sage grouse or sharp-tailed grouse must have in possession a valid hunting license with a sage/sharp-tailed grouse permit validation at $4.75.
Identify your target as sage grouse or a sharp-tailed grouse. Both birds can occur in the same areas in south-central and eastern Idaho.
Hunting seasons for these species do not overlap. The sharp-tailed grouse hunting season will be from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31.
