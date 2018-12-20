‘Twas the night before Fish-Mas, and all through the state
Not a single young angler was staying up late
The tackle was stowed in the pickup with care
With sandwiches, sodas and jerky to share
The anglers slept soundly, all snug in their beds
While visions of wall-hangers danced in their heads
Then up with the sun, the anglers did rise
With a hop in their steps and a gleam in their eyes
Spring has sprung, and the bass will be waking
A five-pound largemouth is there for the taking!
And then off to C.J. to throw crappie jigs
A fine fish fry awaits — man, that one’s a pig!
We’ll switch out our tackle as the hour grows late
The catfish are biting on all kinds of bait
‘Twas a channel cat derby — we caught half-a-dozen
Along with two flatheads: their much larger cousin
Now over to Hagerman, the trout will be biting
Those high-flying rainbows are experts at fighting
Or pick up your permit and de-barb your hooks
It’s time to go wrestle some spring-run Chinooks!
As summer sets in, there’s no need to bake
Just beat a retreat to a high mountain lake
You’ll catch alpine cutthroats and brookies galore
They’ll bite like they’ve never seen spinners before!
When the late-summer days remain calm and warm
The Snake River smallmouth are likely to swarm
Throwing crayfish-type lures is truly a blast
You’ll tangle with smallies on cast after cast
Henry’s Lake monsters are worth the drive east
Or you might try to catch a prehistoric beast;
An Idaho sturgeon, a true dinosaur
Find them near Bliss, Buhl, Bruneau and more!
As temperatures drop and the leaves start to turn
The kokanee begin their bright-red sojourn
Fall fishing is excellent on Silver Creek
If trophy-sized brown trout are what you seek
The bass bite is slowing, but no need to fret
We can still chase walleye at Oakley, no sweat
Or make the long trek to the Salmon in Riggins
The steelhead are running — and there are some big ’uns!
When the lakes start to freeze, don’t be offended
Ice fishing is Magic — Ha! Pun intended
Or throw on your waders and bundle up good
Trout fishing is dynamite on the Big Wood
Then back to the ranch — it’s been quite a year
You’ve caught lots of fish and sipped lots of beer
It’s time to rest up, time to re-spool your reels
So take off your waders and kick up your heels
Curl up by the fire with some holiday rhymes
Merry Christmas, dear readers. Oh, and Tight Lines!
