One of the best things about fishing is how many different methods exist.
Fly-fishing. Plastic lures. Trolling, live bait and ice fishing.
Freshwater. Saltwater. Rivers, lakes and ponds.
Everyone has their favorite kind of fishing, and methods vary in different corners of the globe. But no matter where or how you fish, there is one universal truth — if you’re catching fish, you’re doing it right.
Here in Idaho, I sometimes sense a divide between two groups of anglers: the fly crowd and those who fish with spin gear. As someone who enjoys all kinds of fishing, I propose we bury the hatchet once and for all.
In some rivers, artfully casting dry flies is the best way to tempt a trout. In others, drifting a pungent chunk of bait is the ticket for catching catfish. Preferring one method over another doesn’t make us better or worse anglers. It just makes us different — and it also means there are always new tactics to explore.
As I recently learned hammering bass on a flyrod at the Idaho2Fly Derby, it pays to expand your horizons. I’ve enjoyed countless fishing lessons through the years, from trolling for Mackinaw trout in the depths of Lake Michigan to catching more than a dozen different species on do-it-yourself saltwater tackle off the coast of Belize. While the conditions and methods behind each experience can be wildly different, the end goal is the same. And catching the fish — whether it’s a lightning-fast Caribbean bonefish or a colossal Great Lakes trout — is always a sweet reward.
I’d like to end this column by acknowledging the guy who inspired it — my buddy Justin, king of unorthodox methods. On fishing trips in my boat, he has taken to “trolling” with whatever lure he has on at the time. It isn’t trolling in the traditional sense; he basically tosses his lure over the side of the boat, lets out some line and drags it along as we go. I’ve seen him do this with crankbaits, rubber worms, live bait — you name it.
This “faux trolling” wouldn’t necessarily be my first choice of tactics. But he enjoys it, and it does catch fish. On a recent Snake River trip, Justin was trolling a plastic worm out the back of the boat when wham! Fish on! A monster smallmouth bass came flying out of the water and, after an exhilarating fight, we landed the beast. It was one of the biggest smallies I’ve ever seen in Idaho waters, and a new personal-best catch for Justin.
After we snapped some pictures and released the fish, Justin kicked his feet up on a cooler and resumed trolling, smiling from ear-to-ear. It was a perfect moment — one that reaffirmed a simple truth all anglers should keep in mind: If it makes you happy and catches fish, you’re doing it right.
Tight lines!
