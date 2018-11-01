Idaho is full of so many good fishing spots that it can be easy to forget the Pacific Ocean is just a quick flight away. So, when my wife Anna and I enjoyed a recent weekend getaway to Seattle, we decided to book a salmon adventure on the Puget Sound.
On a perfectly crisp fall morning, we met up with Captain Cary of All Rivers & Saltwater Charters. As we walked to the docks, I discovered an unwelcome stowaway in our snack bag.
“A banana!?” I cried in horror. “We can’t bring a banana on a fishing boat!”
Anna had brought the banana on purpose — she knows they are bad luck, but she loves to tease me. I snarfed the dastardly fruit before we boarded our vessel.
Trolling was our strategy for catching Coho salmon, also known as silvers. We set off into the sunrise with four lines dragging large flashers and baited hooks behind the boat.
Cary trolled through his favorite spots, but the fish weren’t biting. We caught a few small silvers and Chinooks, but the most excitement we had was a pod of porpoises swimming within yards of our boat.
“Alright,” Cary announced. “The tide is coming in. Let’s go mooch.”
We zipped across the Sound, and the mood changed as we arrived at our new spot. Birds were circling and dipping all around us — a telltale sign predators were pushing baitfish to the surface.
While baiting the hooks, Cary accidentally dropped a herring in the water. A salmon demolished it immediately.
“This was a good decision,” the captain grinned.
“Mooching” is a technique where the angler slowly drops a weighted herring down to 100 feet and then steadily reels it back up. Salmon will gobble the bait on the way down, leaving the line slack, or on the retrieve, immediately bending the rod. Within 30 minutes, we had more than doubled our haul. Anna and I each landed fish in the 8-pound class, but each nice catch proved to be an out-of-season Chinook.
Our keeper fish finally arrived in unexpected fashion. As I dropped a fresh herring to the depths, I noticed a trolling flasher swimming right past our boat.
“Reel up!” Cary yelled. “There’s a big salmon dragging that flasher. Let’s get him before a seal does!”
I kept my eyes on the flasher for Cary as he steered the boat within casting range. Fish on!
I fought the mighty Coho. It was easily our biggest fish of the day, and it still had plenty of strength left. After several line-peeling runs and one impressive leap, we boated a beautiful 12-pound silver, complete with a bonus flasher for Cary’s tackle box.
“Great team effort!” Cary said. “You guys earned that one.”
With dinner safely in the icebox, we went back to mooching and caught more than a dozen Chinooks. When we ran out of herring, Cary radioed one of his guide buddies to bring us a refill. As the fresh bait approached, I stood ready to catch it. But the incoming toss missed me by six feet, and the herring instead wound up in Anna’s lap.
Cary burst into laughter but quickly joined me in helping Anna clean up. As we brushed the last of the scales from her jacket, I was reminded of the bad omen she’d nearly smuggled aboard.
“This is what happens,” I chuckled, “when you try to bring a banana on a fishing boat.”
Tight lines!
