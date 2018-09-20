“Secret secrets are no fun. Secret secrets hurt someone.”
You’ve probably heard the saying. But if you know anything about fishing, you know whoever coined the phrase wasn’t an angler.
Fishing and secrets go hand-in-hand. These days, you can learn just about anything by spending a few minutes on Google, YouTube or Wikipedia. And while those sources certainly hold lots of fishing info, becoming a good angler still requires first-hand experience and knowledge that can only be passed along by close, trusted sources.
Quick, name the best angler you know. Chances are it’s an older friend or relative. And if you think about all the places you fish and the methods you use, odds are you learned them from that same mentor.
Fishing secrets predate recorded history. It’s not hard to envision early humans safeguarding their best spots. After all, those folks depended on what they caught to survive.
For recreational anglers, catching fish isn’t a matter of life or death. But nowadays, it seems harder than ever to keep anything a secret. Want proof? Post a photo of your latest catch on social media and watch the comments section morph into an interrogation.
What lake were you on? What time of day? What lure? What color underpants were you wearing?
How you answer is up to you. Politely keeping things vague is totally above-board, especially when it comes to your honey holes. You’ve spent a lot of time and effort learning your craft. Why spill your guts online and give that knowledge away for free?
As a fishing columnist, I often find myself walking that fine line. I want to give readers useful tips and information they can use to go out and catch fish. At the same time, I don’t want to give away the farm.
But since you’ve made it this far in a column about secrets, I’ll give you just this one:
There’s really no such thing as a fishing secret.
When you think about the millions of hours Idaho anglers spend on the water every year, it would be naïve to think you have a fishing spot or method all to yourself. Unless your secret spot is well hidden deep on private land, trust me—someone else is fishing there. And unless your favorite lure is a homemade, one-of-a-kind model, someone else is fishing with it, too.
Still, insider knowledge holds value. The Snake River is by no means a secret, but I have some non-traditional methods for catching catfish and crappie there. Plastic worms are far from classified, but I have a specific brand in a specific color that almost never fails to fool largemouth bass. And yes, I have a few off-the-beaten-path spots that I know are almost guaranteed to produce fish. I save those for visiting friends, nieces, nephews and, in a couple years, my daughter Quinn.
Even if nothing is truly top-secret anymore, it’s fun to hang on to your tried-and-true fishing traditions. So keep those secrets, if you wish. They just might help you catch some fish.
Tight lines!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.