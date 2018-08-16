If you like fishing, chances are you’ve heard this story before:
Your trip is coming to an end. Maybe you’ve had a great day, or maybe you’re getting skunked, but either way, time is running out.
You slowly start tidying the boat or packing up your gear on the shoreline. But there’s still an item of unfinished business to attend to.
It’s time for “one more cast.”
Sound familiar? It should, and any serious angler (or spouse) knows all too well the true meaning of “one more cast.” Truthfully, it’s code for “one more fish,” which means it could really be one more cast, or it could be 50.
Spoiler alert: I’m pretty liberal about “one last cast.” After all, many fishing spots require a lot of time and effort to get to, so unless you have a pressing appointment, I don’t see any harm in milking it for an extra 15 minutes.
Experience also tells me that fishing magic has a knack for showing up at the 11th hour. On fishing TV shows, the host often catches the monster during the last day — or even the last hour — of filming. Would he have stayed out as long if he had caught the beast earlier? Probably not, but I do think there’s a certain karma that rewards anglers who put in maximum effort.
On a summer camping trip in the Magic Valley, “one last cast” struck twice in one day. My wife and I met some friends in Hagerman to fish and swim at the hot springs. Early in the morning, my buddy Skyler and I went out to do some big kid fishing on the Snake River. The panfish bite was on, but we were having trouble hooking anything worth keeping.
We decided to stick it out for a few extra minutes, and a lunker swam into range. I sight-casted my bait right in front of him and BOOM! Mission accomplished.
After breakfast, we headed to the nearby hatchery ponds to fish with Skyler’s kids. The youngsters had a good time catching 12-inch rainbow trout, but I spotted a real monster swimming around in the shallows to our left. As we started to gather the gear, I tossed a worm and Power Bait combo in his general direction and let it sit.
Ten minutes later, the cars were loaded and we were ready to head to the pool. But 7-year-old Chloe lingered on the dock, waiting for me to reel in the last cast of the day.
Suddenly, the line started moving sideways, and I set the hook on something heavy. It was the big one! After an exciting fight, Chloe and I hauled a huge five-pound trout onto the dock.
One more cast indeed!
Of course, the last cast doesn’t always end in glory. Years ago, I was sight fishing a stubborn bass on the Snake River. Anxious to hit the road, my wife Anna insisted I hand her the rod.
She caught that fish on her first cast, and she still hasn’t let me hear the end of it.
Tight lines!
