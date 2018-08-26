CASCADE — Citizens Against Poaching is offering a reward for information regarding illegal stocking of walleye in Lake Cascade near Crown Point. The illegally stocked fish is the first-ever confirmed report of a walleye in Lake Cascade.
An angler fishing for smallmouth bass and perch on Lake Cascade earlier this week instead reeled in an adult walleye, measuring more than 19 inches in length. Fish and Game regional fisheries manager Dale Allen identified the fish on Wednesday.
To report information about the illegal stocking, call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.
Idaho has just a few walleye fisheries, all established by Idaho Department of Fish and Game, and all in isolated reservoirs. Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir between Hollister and Jackpot, Nev., is one example. Walleye have not been more widely stocked in other Idaho waters because of their potential threat to existing fisheries.
“This incident is particularly disheartening for Cascade,” Allen said in an IDFG statement. “Fish and Game spent years rebuilding a world-class perch fishery, and the reservoir is also full of big trout and trophy smallmouth bass. Adding another top predator like walleye will almost certainly impact these other sport fish.”
