Public comment on sporting licensing sought
BOISE — Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking public comment on proposed rules adopted by the Fish and Game Commission, published in October in the Idaho Administrative Bulletin. The commission will consider public comments and will determine whether to designate these rules as pending for legislative review. Any pending rules adopted by the commission must be upheld by the 2019 Idaho Legislature to become a final rule.
The following rules have been proposed:
- Airguns as legal methods of take
- Terminate mail as a way to submit regular controlled hunt applications
- Carcass transport from CWD designated areas
- Revised trap set-back
- Allow senior and disabled hunters to enter into the second controlled hunt draw for youth hunt tags
- Create rule framework for turkey landowner permit hunt seasons
- Remove moose, bighorn sheep, and mountain goat tags from transference to a child or grandchild if drawn by a parent or grandparent
To get details about the rules and how to comment on them, go to https://adminrules.idaho.gov/bulletin/2018/10.pdf. The 21-day comment period is from Oct. 3 through Oct. 24.
Serve Idaho offers grants
BOISE — Federal funding to support the cost of running an AmeriCorps program is now available through grants from the Corporation for National and Community Service, according to Serve Idaho — the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism.
Idaho educational, nonprofit, community and faith-based organizations, Indian tribes and local governments are eligible to apply for the grants, which vary in dollar amount based on the size and complexity of the AmeriCorps programs.
A notice of intent to apply for a grant must be filed by 5 p.m. Friday. A technical assistance call will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 18 to provide information on next steps. Deadline for the actual application is Nov. 16.
Serve Idaho and the Corporation for National and Community Service provide funding for disaster services, economic opportunity, education, environmental stewardship, healthy futures, veterans and military families.
For more information, go to serveidaho.gov/grantsFunding.
Blaine County receives fire grant
HAILEY — Blaine County has received a grant from the Idaho Department of Lands to participate in a fire mitigation project in the Heatherlands and Starweather areas. This project will be funded by monies provided by land department, along with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service as part of the State Fire Assistance grant program.
The fire mitigation project will create fuel breaks for the protection of the Heatherlands and Starweather HOAs and increase the probability of successful control of wildfire ignitions by educating landowners and conducting hazard fuel treatment work on non-federal lands.
For more information, call 208-720-1738 or email barbymagic@sunvalley.net or go to blainecounty.org and click on IDOL Grant under Administrative Services.
Idaho to boost student success
BOISE — Idaho is joining an initiative designed to keep first-year college students in school by improving success rates during their freshman year.
The effort, called the Momentum Pathways Project, was developed by the Complete College America Alliance, a network of states and higher education institutions working to create evidence-based game-changer strategies to help first-year college students stay on track to degree completion.
“The State Board of Education is excited to take part in this year’s Momentum Pathways cohort,” President Dr. Linda Clark said in a statement. “Though Idaho’s colleges and universities have made good progress toward the implementation of CCA Game Changers in recent years, the Momentum Pathways initiative will help us complete the scaling of these initiatives across all institutions.
This initiative will also help our institutions reach the board’s student achievement goals and advance Gov. Otter’s Higher Education Task Force recommendations adopted in 2017.”
Presidents and provosts from each of Idaho’s public institutions, along with the board’s executive officers, will meet to develop an operational framework for accomplishing statewide student success goals. CCA will be investing approximately $500,000 in technical support and services to develop system-wide strategies and scale implementation across Idaho colleges and universities.
Idaho is joining Colorado, Montana, Hawaii, West Virginia and the City University of New York to commit their collective efforts to implement Momentum Pathways.
