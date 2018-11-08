Try 1 month for 99¢
Snow Party

The Pray for Snow Party is Saturday in Ketchum.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF SUN VALLEY RESORT

KETCHUM — Skiers and riders can kickstart the winter during the Pray for Snow Party from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at River Run Day Lodge, 520 Serenade Lane, Ketchum.

There will be live music, a raffle, ski movies, a costume contest and a food drive for the Hunger Coalition. Sponsored by 10 Barrel Brewing Company from Bend, Ore., the event will feature the brewery’s beers, along with the Haulin’ the Fallin’ American Brown Ale — a collaboration beer named in honor of the area’s ski patrol.

With less than three weeks to go before opening day — Nov. 22 — the mountain crew is busy preparing the River Run side of Bald Mountain for skiing and riding.

For the latest mountain conditions, go to sunvalley.com/mountain-snow-report.

