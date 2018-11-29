MALTA — Let the ski and snowboard season begin. Pomerelle Mountain Resort received enough snow from recent storms to celebrate a partial opening Saturday.
It plans to open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday until Dec. 15, when daily operations will begin.
The resort, at 961 Howell Canyon Road, Malta, opened its EZ Rider Triple Chairlift and the Magic Carpet beginner area. Around the mountain, there is 10 inches to 24 inches of snow cover.
“High winds led to the scouring of the top and the unloading areas of the Triple 88 side of the mountain. Just as soon as conditions allow, we will open our Triple 88 and night operations,” marketing director Gretchen Anderson, said in a statement.
While the mountain is partially open, lift tickets will be discounted to $25 for all age groups. When the Triple 88 side of the mountain opens, full prices will be in effect. On Saturday, the Magic Carpet will be $15, with children six and younger free when accompanied by an adult guest.
The lodge will be open, with food service and ski and snowboard rentals. The snow school will offer its full complement of lessons, with group lessons at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Guests can get the most up-to-date mountain conditions and current weather by logging onto pomerelle.com or going to Facebook or Instagram.
