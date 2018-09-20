BOISE — Non-resident/second elk and deer tags sold out in 2017 and have been selling at a faster rate in 2018, so hunters wanting one should not wait.
The limit on elk tags is 12,815; about 1,000 remained last Friday. Of the 15,500 deer tags available, about 4,000 remain.
After they're sold out, no more will be issued.
Hunters can see how many tags are left at idfg.idaho.gov/tag/quotas-nonresident. Updates are posted weekly.
