Closure map for National Forest System roads and trails

JEROME — The Sawtooth National Forest will be terminating the area closure for the Sharps Fire and implementing a road and trail closure, in effect until Oct. 31 or until rescinded by the forest’s supervisor.

This closure is for the safety of firefighters that continue to work in the area and the public.

The roads and trails closed include all or parts of:

National Forest System Road 134 — Garfield/Copper Creek Road

NFS Road 115A — Baugh Creek

NFS Road 116

NFS Trail 172 — Porcupine Trail

NFS Trail 314 — Fisher Canyon Trail

NFS Trail 178 — Kale Creek Trail

NFS Trail 169 — Federal Gulch Trail

NFS Trail 313 — Timber Draw Trail

NFS Trail 174 — Iron Mine Creek Trail

For specific information, refer to closure orders and maps at fs.usda.gov/alerts/sawtooth/alerts-notices.

For more information about the Sawtooth National Forest, call 208-737-3200 or go to fs.usda.gov/sawtooth.

