JEROME — The Sawtooth National Forest will be terminating the area closure for the Sharps Fire and implementing a road and trail closure, in effect until Oct. 31 or until rescinded by the forest’s supervisor.
This closure is for the safety of firefighters that continue to work in the area and the public.
The roads and trails closed include all or parts of:
National Forest System Road 134 — Garfield/Copper Creek Road
NFS Road 115A — Baugh Creek
NFS Road 116
NFS Trail 172 — Porcupine Trail
NFS Trail 314 — Fisher Canyon Trail
NFS Trail 178 — Kale Creek Trail
NFS Trail 169 — Federal Gulch Trail
NFS Trail 313 — Timber Draw Trail
NFS Trail 174 — Iron Mine Creek Trail
For specific information, refer to closure orders and maps at fs.usda.gov/alerts/sawtooth/alerts-notices.
For more information about the Sawtooth National Forest, call 208-737-3200 or go to fs.usda.gov/sawtooth.
