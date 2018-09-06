Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Turkey Hunt

Young turkey hunter with prize tom turkey. 

 COURTESY OF KELTON HATCH

BOISE — Under new rules, there are three types of turkey tags available each calendar year: general tag, extra tag and special unit tag. A hunter may purchase one general tag, two extra tags and three special unit tags.

Uses of each tag include:

  • The general tag and one extra tag may be used during the spring general season.
  • If one or both go unused, they may be used during the general fall season.
  • A second extra tag may also be used during the general fall season.
  • A general tag or an extra tag, may be used with a controlled hunt permit in the spring and fall seasons.
  • Special unit tags may be used in designated units during any season set by the commission.

Fall general turkey hunts opened Aug. 30 in most of the panhandle and Clearwater areas. They will open Sept. 15 in other parts of the state.

For season dates and maps of open units and more information, go to idfg.idaho.gov/sites/default/files/seasons-rules-upland-turkey-2018-2019.pdf.

