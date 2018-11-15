Try 1 month for 99¢

JEROME — The Southern Idaho Muzzleloaders will hold their November turkey shoot at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Jerome Gun Club on U.S. 93 at milepost 64.

Turkeys and other prizes will be awarded. The cost of the event is $7 for adults and $5 for juniors, with young children admitted for free.

Be prepared with a knife and hawk, rifle, pistol and fire starter.

Bring one or two cans of your favorite chili to add to the chili pot, plus crackers, cheese or other food to eat. Also, bring smaller items for the silent auction.

An election for next year’s officers will also be held during the event.

Information: Leon Reed “Double Load” at 208-329-4902 or Frank Glauner “Broken Nipple” at 208-410-9057.

