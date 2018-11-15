JEROME — The Southern Idaho Muzzleloaders will hold their November turkey shoot at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Jerome Gun Club on U.S. 93 at milepost 64.
Turkeys and other prizes will be awarded. The cost of the event is $7 for adults and $5 for juniors, with young children admitted for free.
Be prepared with a knife and hawk, rifle, pistol and fire starter.
Bring one or two cans of your favorite chili to add to the chili pot, plus crackers, cheese or other food to eat. Also, bring smaller items for the silent auction.
An election for next year’s officers will also be held during the event.
Information: Leon Reed “Double Load” at 208-329-4902 or Frank Glauner “Broken Nipple” at 208-410-9057.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.