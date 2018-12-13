Try 1 month for 99¢

JEROME — Southern Idaho Muzzleloaders Association will hold its next shoot at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Jerome Gun Club range on U.S. 93, at mile marker 64.

The group welcomes all to come and participate in the event. Bring an open-sighted rimfire rifle, preferably a .22 long rifle, or a muzzleloader.

Information: Leon “Doubleload” Reed at 208-329-4902.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments