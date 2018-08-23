Subscribe for 33¢ / day

HANSEN — Southern Idaho Muzzleloaders will have their monthly shoot at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Langford Flats site in the South Hills.

The shoot will be hosted by Ray Massey, “Qwik Stix.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Information: Leon Reed, “Double Load,” 208-329-4902.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments