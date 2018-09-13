Subscribe for 33¢ / day

SHOSHONE — Southern Idaho Muzzleloaders Association will have its next monthly shoot on Friday and Saturday at the Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St., Shoshone.

The public is invited to come see the muzzleloaders’ activities at the all-day event and to also have a chance to shoot a muzzleloader rifle or pistol at some challenging targets.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Information: Leon Reed at 208-329-4902, or Frank Glauner at208-410-9057.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments