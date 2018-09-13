SHOSHONE — Southern Idaho Muzzleloaders Association will have its next monthly shoot on Friday and Saturday at the Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St., Shoshone.
The public is invited to come see the muzzleloaders’ activities at the all-day event and to also have a chance to shoot a muzzleloader rifle or pistol at some challenging targets.
Information: Leon Reed at 208-329-4902, or Frank Glauner at208-410-9057.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.