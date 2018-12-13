SUN VALLEY — Skiers and riders will have more options at Sun Valley Resort this weekend as the Seattle Ridge area of Bald Mountain is planned to open Saturday.
The Seattle Ridge and Cold Springs chairlifts will also be operating, along with the runs of Leigh Lane, Mid Broadway, Lower Broadway, Gretchen’s Gold, Muffy’s Medals, Christin’s Silver and Gun Tower Lane. Seattle Ridge Day Lodge will also open for the season.
Other winter events:
- Free live music with Hellbound Glory from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday at River Run Day Lodge
- Friday and Saturday evening dinners at the Roundhouse. Call for reservations at 208-622-2135.
- Open-Air Holiday Market from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in the Sun Valley Village
- Tree-lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Sun Valley Village featuring Santa, live music and free hot cocoa and cookies.
- Public open house for the recently renovated Sun Valley Inn from 6 to 7 p.m. Enter for a chance to win a free night at the remodeled inn.
- Winter Wonderland Scavenger Hunt happening through Dec. 31 in the Sun Valley Village.
- Official grand re-opening celebration of the Warm Springs Day Lodge at 11 a.m. Dec. 22 for a ribbon-cutting and warm chocolate chip cookies
For Winter Wonderland holiday events and information, go to sunvalley.com/holidays.
For Sun Valley Resort mountain reports, go to sunvalley.com/mountain-snow-report/. To receive text mountain reports, text SVSNOW to 42427.
