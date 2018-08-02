BOISE —Hunters who successfully drew controlled hunts in Idaho this year have until 11:59 p.m. Monday to pick up their tags for elk, deer, antelope, fall turkey and fall bear.
This year’s postcard notification didn’t go out until July 24, so the deadline is later than usual.
Fish and Game reminds hunters they do not need the postcard in their possession to claim and buy their controlled hunt tag.
Controlled hunt results are available by calling 800-554-8685 or at https://idfg.idaho.gov/buy-online or at a license vendor.
Tags not picked up by the extended deadline will revert back to a pool of tags available for a second controlled hunt drawing. The application window for the second drawing has been moved to Aug. 10 through Aug. 17.
If hunters choose to mail their application, it must be postmarked by Aug. 17 with correct funds or it will be not be processed and will be returned.
