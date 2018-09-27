Subscribe for 33¢ / day

BOISE — Idaho Department of Fish and Game has opened Little Camas Reservoir in Elmore County to salvage fishing because of low water conditions.

Anglers participating in the salvage must have a valid Idaho fishing license. The salvage order removes the bag, possession and size limits. Anglers may use any method of removing the fish except for firearms, explosives, chemicals or electric current.

“There is a high likelihood of the remaining fish dying as water conditions deteriorate,” Kelton Hatch, Magic Valley regional communications manager, said in a statement. “We wanted to get ahead of the fish dying and allow anglers the opportunity to remove the fish.”

The salvage will remain in effect until Dec. 31, but it may be removed sooner if conditions improve.

For more information, call the Magic Valley regional office at 208-324-4359.

