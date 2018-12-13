Try 1 month for 99¢

BOISE — Learn the skills needed to safely and responsibly enjoy hunting, bow-hunting and trapping in Idaho’s outdoors. Browse and sign up for education courses online at idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education.

Idaho hunters born on or after Jan. 1, 1975, must either complete a hunter education course to purchase a hunting license or show proof of a previously held license in Idaho or another state.

The education certification options are:

To buy an archery permit, all bow-hunters must possess a valid hunting license and show proof they have completed an approved bow-hunter education course or show evidence of having been licensed for an archery-only hunt in Idaho or another state or complete an affidavit to that effect.

Trapper education certification courses:

Anyone who has not held an Idaho trapping license prior to July 2011 is required to take trapper education before purchasing a license in 2018. Anyone intending to trap wolves must attend wolf trapper education prior to purchasing wolf trapping tags. Therefore, anyone intending to trap wolves who did not hold an Idaho trapping license prior to 2011 is required to take both trapper and wolf-trapper education.

