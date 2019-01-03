TWIN FALLS — The High Desert Nordic Association’s annual Learn to Cross-Country Ski Free Day will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m Saturday at the Magic Mountain Lodge.
Check-in will be at 10 a.m. in front of the lodge. Skis, boots and poles will be provided by Claude’s Sports, with lessons provided by Dennis Pettygrove of River Rat Sports, and others. Beginner lessons will be conducted on the Teaching Loop. Participants will receive helpful advice to ensure an enjoyable experience.
In other High Desert Nordic Association news, three members participated in the ski-to-the-hut event Dec. 15.
The small but enthusiastic group took a one-way lift ticket to Elk Basin, skied to the hut, then down Rogerson Road to the lodge. It’s $5 for one trip on the lift or $20 to purchase a five-time punch card lift ticket at the lodge food counter. Those who have never taken this route to the hut before are encouraged to go with someone familiar with it.
Those wishing a shorter and easier route from the top of the lift can bypass the hut and ski the same loop — a total of 4½ miles, all at an easy grade and mostly downhill.
The association’s next meeting will be Jan. 9 at Idaho Pizza on Kimberly Road. The program is still to be announced.
The annual Moonlight Ski and Potluck will begin at 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at Magic Mountain Lodge. Members and friends may bring a slow cooker of soup or chili, bread or similar food to share. A donation of $8 per person for use of the lodge and supplies will be appreciated. You can join the group at 7 p.m. just for the moonlight ski.
For more information, email skihdna@gmail.com or go to skihdna.org or the Facebook group site.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.