BOISE — A federal court has ruled in favor of conservation and trade groups that sued to force the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to protect Columbia Basin salmon and steelhead from dangerously warm river temperatures. This year, hot water in the lower Snake River killed many endangered Snake River sockeye.
Columbia Riverkeeper, Snake River Waterkeeper, Idaho Rivers United, Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen’s Associations and the Institute for Fisheries Resources brought the suit. The court found that “EPA has failed to undertake its mandatory duty to issue a temperature Total Maximum Daily Load.”
The temperature TMDL is a Clean Water Act pollution budget designed to protect salmon from hot water in the Columbia and Snake rivers. The law gives EPA 60 days to issue the TMDL.
For more information, go to columbiariverkeeper.org, snakeriverwaterkeeper.org, idahorivers.org, pcffa.org or ifrfish.org.
