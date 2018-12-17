BOISE (AP) — A 35-year veteran of Idaho Fish and Game has been named its new director.
The agency in a news release on Friday says the Idaho Fish and Game Commission appointed 59-year-old Ed Schriever to start on Jan. 13.
He is replacing 67-year-old Virgil Moore, who last month announced his retirement after leading the agency since 2011.
Schriever has worked as the agency's fisheries bureau chief, Clearwater Region fisheries manager, a fish biologist and hatchery manager.
Schriever says Idaho's outdoor heritage of fishing, hunting, trapping and wildlife-based recreation is inseparable from Idaho's outdoor heritage.
Schriever will oversee an agency with 580 full-time workers and an annual budget of $125 million.
