Ski lessons for adults

Here are some of the Idaho options for learning to ski:

▪ Tamarack is offering two more Gateway to Tamarack programs at Eagle Island on Jan. 10 and Jan. 17, but spots are filling up quickly. Register online for free, and find details for other Tamarack programs at tamarackidaho.com.

▪ Bogus Basin offers a Passport Program for beginners ages 12 and up. You’ll get four lessons, unlimited equipment rentals, a season pass and more for $299.

▪ Join a group lesson or get individual instruction at Brundage Mountain, starting at $39.

▪ Lessons at Soldier Mountain’s ski school start at $38 for group instruction and $55 for private lessons.

▪ The SnowSports School at Sun Valley Resort includes group lessons, private lessons (for up to five people) and adaptive skiing for people with disabilities. Prices vary.