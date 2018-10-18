KETCHUM — The last time I visited the Silver Lake area it was with a goat viewing party. We thought we’d gotten skunked until we saw what we thought were off-white colored rocks get up and begin moving on the slopes directly across from us.
They were close enough we could easily view them with our naked eye as they scrambled around the red cliffs on what is the furthest south natural populations of mountain goats have migrated.
“The mountain goats are the embodiment, the essence of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area,” said longtime wilderness ranger Ed Cannady. “They’re charismatic, they’re spectacularly beautiful... they’re just a unique animal to have in your backyard.”
Mountain goats are so prolific in the area that there’s a viewing scope a few miles to the north at the Billy Bridge Nordic ski area.
And I’m never disappointed when I hike the Silver Lake area.
But this time I had come to the rugged mountains opposite Baker Creek Road for another purpose. I was determined to find Silver Lake — a destination that had eluded me up until now.
We found a pond once, following a sketchy trail that paralleled Silver Creek. But, always, the hikers I was with had run out of time — or stamina — before we found what I could consider a real lake.
This time I had brought along Susan Giannettino, who was just back from a month’s trip hiking in the Swiss Alps. And we were determined to make good.
To get there, we drove about 16 miles north of Ketchum just past Baker Creek Road. We turned right onto Silver Creek Road at the end of the Baker Creek snowmobile parking area. And we followed it across the bridge overlooking Silver Creek.
When we reached a fork in the road, we followed Road 174 to the right.
Those with four-wheel drive can drive the dirt road to a parking lot at the trailhead. Our Subaru might have made it, but we elected to play it safe, parking in a pull-off where people had apparently camped.
We had scarcely gone 50 yards before we spotted a sheepherder wagon, its herder talking on his cellphone as he washed his socks. Looking to our right, we spotted sheep grazing along a stream a couple of hundred feet to the south.
In the distance were gorgeous stands of aspen — some yellow, some orange.
We made our way around a switchback and elected to leave the road, going up through the sagebrush on a clearly delineated path.
It took us to the parking area, which sits below a group of large aspen.
When I first moved to the Sun Valley area 19 years ago, people often got lost as they picked their way along sketchy trails that ended having gone nowhere.
Today there is a definite trail leaving from the parking lot. It winds its way up through woods, occasionally offering gorgeous views of rugged rock cliffs on both sides, their complex geology told in gray and red rock.
The deep crevassed valley behind us added to the panorama.
The trail from the parking area is reportedly 1.58 miles in length. It starts at 8,347 feet and gains slightly more than 1,500 feet, maxing out at 9,704 feet.
It is open to hikers, mountain bikers and equestrians. But, for my money, there are a few tight rocky areas I probably would not feel comfortable on bike or even horse.
To our left we spotted a goat moving out of a clump of trees. We watched it for about five minutes until it retreated into another clump of green pines.
We continued on, the 10,998-foot Boulder Peak looming above us on our right. The peak is the first of the picturesque Boulder Mountains one sees driving north along Highway 75. To its south is the ghost town of Boulder City — once Idaho’s highest settlement at more than 10,000 feet.
I had once explored a cirque below it on the Silver Creek side to find parts of a snowmobile sitting on scree. It was difficult to fathom that snowmobilers had driven up here in winter, but even backcountry skiers make the journey occasionally.
The trail up Silver Lake was probably developed to access mines in the area, according to Chris Leman, who tends trails for the Blaine County Recreation District. The Million Mine on the ridge dates back to 1910. And there is also a mineral prospect dubbed Fox Tail in the area.
Supposedly, Silver Peak was named for its location above an old mining town.
The trail gets a little steeper as we continue on. A picturesque waterfall comes into view as the creek and trail come closer together in the narrowing valley.
Even though it’s fall, we spot a few red paintbrush and tiny lavender lupine in bloom. We can see the skeletal remainders of sego lilies and larkspur.
Finally, we came to a meadow area full of tiny streams spilling over moss. It’s surrounded by a cirque dominated by the 11,112-foot Silver Peak.
We continued across the meadow and up a small hill where a depression looked as if it might harbor a lake. Sure enough, there was a small but beautiful turquoise blue lake that reminded me of some of the thermal pools at Yellowstone just southwest of Silver Peak.
A quick flick of my fingers in the water, however, showed me that this was definitely not a hot springs. It was ice cold.
We figured it was probably much bigger in spring and early summer, as the area around it was spongy. Given the lack of rain this summer it probably dried up more than usual, we decided.
A hiker with his dog told us there were a couple of smaller lakes just to its west but that they might be dried up by now.
A few weeks earlier a group of first-time backpackers in the Wild Gift leadership program had hiked due east from the lake up a large shale slope to crest the ridge and hike further into the Boulder Mountain and White Cloud wilderness areas.
“But the rock can be a little rotten in a few places,” said Hailey hiker Ted Angle.
We elected not to do that and instead retreated down the path we’d come up, rewarded by the colors of autumn coming back into view.
We passed the sheepherder wagon again. This time the sheepherder was standing just inside the door, still on his cellphone. Hopefully, I thought to myself, he at least got out to drink in the beauty of the scenery all around him.
