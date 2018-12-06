TWIN FALLS — The High Desert Nordic Association will enjoy dinner at 6 p.m. and hold a meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Idaho Pizza, 1859 Kimberly Road.
Members and friends should bring pictures on a thumb drive and be ready to share stories about past ski trips. Newcomers are welcome to do the same.
Skiers are also encouraged to attend the avalanche skills class from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Center. Presented by the Friends of the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, “Know Before You Go!” will be an introduction to basic concepts about snow, avalanches and traveling safely in and near avalanche terrain. Whether you ski, snowshoe, snowboard or snowmobile in the backcountry, recognition of avalanche danger is an essential and lifesaving skill. The cost is $5 and free to students. For more information, call 208-732-6697.
The hut is up and ready in the South Hills. Starting this season, there will be a flat per night hut fee of $25 for members and $45 for non-members. For more information, email kihdna@gmail.com or go to skihdna.org or Facebook.
The association is planning a group ski to the hut on Dec. 15 for experienced skiers, possibly taking the lift at Magic Mountain and skiing the Elk Basin Trail and the upper part of the Rim View Trail for this day trip.
The Learn to Cross-Country Ski Free Day is scheduled for Jan. 5. The Moonlight Ski and Potluck will be Jan. 19, weather permitting. Another Moonlight Ski is planned for Feb. 16.
The Magic Mountain SNOTEL site reported two feet of snow last weekend. Some grooming may be done by next weekend starting with the Rock Creek Trail, then possibly in the Upper Penstemon Campground, thanks to Dennis Kincaid.
