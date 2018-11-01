SUN VALLEY— — At 92, Ketchum bicyclist and Nordic skier Charley French still competes in Master competitions around the world. He climbed the podium three times during the 2017 Masters World Cup in Klosters, Switzerland.
And, yes, he’s still looking for ways to shave a few seconds and minutes off his time.
He found what he was looking for a few years ago on strength training machines.
“Today’s classic ski racers do so much double poling, as opposed to kicking and gliding along the tracks. I found that I can cut my times by building up my upper body,” he said.
The trails and gyms around Sun Valley have come alive with skiers running intervals and holding their bodies like wooden planks to strengthen their cores for the upcoming ski season.
“It’s all about building endurance so when we start skiing we’re not going to die,” said Joney Otteson, a coach of the VAMPS Nordic skiers. “Nordic skiing is the hardest sport I’ve ever done. It’s such a suffer fest and, when you don’t do anything ahead of time, you feel it when you do get out on the snow. We work on the upper body to help with poles and we work on things like calves, which are particularly important in classic skiing.”
Everyone, it seems, has a slightly different twist on just how to go about it preparing the body for the upcoming ski season.
Mary Rose, who has competed on the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation’s elite Gold Team, leads men and women through 90 minutes of high-intensity interval training. They run uphill, pushing themselves to the max, for five minutes, then rest on the downhill.
“It’s the quickest way to build up cardiovascular system,” she said. “It has lots of benefit, getting the heart rate up.”
EJ Harpham puts her exercise groups through lunges. They skip, concentrating on getting their knees as high as possible. They walk sideways in which she calls the crab walk. They do oil riggers in which they dip at the waist touching their hand to the ground as their leg comes up in the air behind them. And they reach up to the sky as they stand on their toes.
Then they do three- to five-minute walks or runs with the goal being to get further each time they do it.
Occasionally, she puts poles in their hands and they bound or skip uphill, using the poles as they go.
“The idea is to lock and load,” said two-time U.S. Nordic Olympian Elizabeth “Betsy” Youngman. “You hop on one foot, hold it for a split second, then repeat with the other foot.”
Youngman and her husband Bob Youngman, a national champion bicyclist, keep their legs strong with hill bounding and bicycling.
The two concentrate on upper body strength with exercise routines they can perform while walking their dog on the Sun Valley Golf Course near their condo.
“It used to be ski training was all about cardiovascular work. But it’s becoming increasingly about power,” said Betsy.
Youngman performs pushups on a bridge traversing a creek. She does dips on a nearby bench, placing her hands firmly on the edge of the bench while lifting her backside off the bench and lowering her body until her elbows are the same level as her shoulders.
She steps up on the bench and off 20 times. And she does a few pull ups or chin ups on a tree limb.
If she wants, she can wrap resistance tubing around a tree branch and practice pulling the tube with one hand across the front of her body while standing sideways from the tree. Or she can wrap it around the bottom of the tree, and sit down facing the tree and pulling the tubing with both hands as if she’s rowing a boat.
If she’s dealing with an injury, she performs specific exercises for that.
“I used to get a sore knee skiing so I did exercises specifically to build knee strength,” she said.
While strength is so critical, people tend not to do it, Youngman said.
“I would say: Set a goal of the number of repetitions you’re going to do and then do it three times a week,” she said. “What doesn’t challenge you won’t change you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.