SALMON — The Salmon-Challis National Forest Service offices will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day. Regular office hours will resume Wednesday and Jan. 2. Offices will also be open the Monday prior to each holiday.
Permits to harvest a Christmas tree on the Salmon-Challis National Forests are still available. Permits can be obtained at National Forest Service offices and local vendors. Fourth-graders can get their permit for free.
