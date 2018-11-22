JEROME — The U.S. Forest Service will hold a public meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Idaho Fish and Game Office, 324 S. 417 E. The public comment open house will be in regard to the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for sage grouse plan amendments. Affected plans occur within Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming.
Several information stations will be located in the venue that will present information on key issues, the planning process and the public commenting process. Forest Service staff will give a short introduction at 5:30 p.m. after which attendees can ask questions and provide comments on the actions being considered.
To read and comment on the DEIS, go to fs.usda.gov/detail/r4/home/?cid=stelprd3843381.
For more information, call Sandra Underhill at 307-777-6087 or John Shivik at 801-625-5667 or email johnashivik@fs.fed.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.