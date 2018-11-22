Try 3 months for $3
Sage Grouse Idaho
In this 2007 file photo, two sage grouse roosters challenge each other for hens in Rockland.

 AP PHOTO

JEROME — The U.S. Forest Service will hold a public meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Idaho Fish and Game Office, 324 S. 417 E. The public comment open house will be in regard to the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for sage grouse plan amendments. Affected plans occur within Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming.

Several information stations will be located in the venue that will present information on key issues, the planning process and the public commenting process. Forest Service staff will give a short introduction at 5:30 p.m. after which attendees can ask questions and provide comments on the actions being considered.

To read and comment on the DEIS, go to fs.usda.gov/detail/r4/home/?cid=stelprd3843381.

For more information, call Sandra Underhill at 307-777-6087 or John Shivik at 801-625-5667 or email johnashivik@fs.fed.us.

