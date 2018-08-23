The U.S. Forest Service is working on several projects aimed at increasing access to remote areas, including into the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness.
Forest Service transportation engineers are working to improve a number of roads and boat access points in the region, but among the biggest projects are one to replace the Stoddard Pack Bridge and another to make a remote abandoned airstrip suitable for planes to land again.
The Stoddard Pack Bridge was a key piece of infrastructure for accessing the southern bank of the Salmon River within The Frank.
“The original bridge was built in the late 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps,” Salmon-Challis Forest Engineer Mike Carroll said. “The south abutment of the bridge is directly below a broken rock outface that stretches most of the way up the canyon. That bridge has taken damage from falling rocks throughout its history.”
In 2017, just six years after it had been refurbished to redress nearly a century of wear and tear, a major rockfall from high in the valley destroyed the southern tower of the suspension bridge. Destruction of that key structural element caused the entire bridge to collapse. Much of it was washed downriver.
“We removed some of the wreckage from the river, and this spring we got the remainder of the wreckage and the cables out,” Carroll said.
After evaluating several potential new sites for the bridge, engineers ultimately concluded that the bridge should be placed exactly where it was before.
The Forest Service plans to use an unusual design for the bridge to help prevent a repeat of the 2016 collapse. While the northern tower will be placed at the exact site of the old bridge, the southern tower will be moved about 200 feet from its current location. The new bridge will cross at an angle.
And instead of a new southern tower in the line of fire from rockfall, the bridge will use an asymmetric suspension design, similar to that used on the Manning Crevice Bridge near Riggins. That design will mean that the bridge will only have a single tower on the northern side.
“Not having a second tower means we have less infrastructure over there in case of another rockfall or avalanche,” Carroll said.
Carroll said construction on the pack bridge will begin in the spring of 2020. He said bids are still being solicited, so the final cost of the project isn’t yet known, but it is expected to cost several million dollars. Much of the funding will come from federal highway funding.
Travis Bullock, owner of Mile High Outfitters, which leads hunting trips in The Frank, said it will be useful to have better access across the Stoddard Pack Bridge only if trails beyond it, many of which he said are blocked, are cleared.
“It doesn’t help to have a bridge to nowhere,” he said.
An even more remote section of the Frank Church will be more open to those with access to aircraft when another planned project is complete.
Like the Stoddard Pack Bridge, the Hoodoo Meadows Airstrip was constructed by the CCC in the 1930s. It lies in a very remote part of The Frank, and has been out of use since the late 1980s, explained North Fork District Ranger Ken Gebhardt. The only other ways to get to the remote area are a long trek on foot or a four-hour drive out of Salmon on dirt roads.
Gebhardt said interest in rehabilitating the historic airstrip was driven by pilots’ groups. Gebhardt said the Forest Service was able to use an expedited review process on the project, and the agency hopes to gain approval by Dec. 31.
If approved, the project would involve cutting down trees that have grown up in the airstrip as well as cutting some tall trees near the ends of the runway to make takeoff and landing safe. It could be a few years before the airstrip would be usable, because downed trees would have to be cured and burned on site due to the remote location of the airstrip.
