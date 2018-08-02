BOISE — The Fly Fishers International Fair and FishFest will be held Tuesday through Aug. 11 at the Boise Center on the corner of Ninth and Front streets — surrounded by public parking.
International fly-fishing personalities will give presentations. Fly-tiers from throughout the United States will demonstrate patterns for freshwater and saltwater fish in one-on-one and hands-on demonstrations of the craft.
Idaho-area fly shops, guides, lodges, wood carvers and artists will be be in attendance.
The fair will also feature a casting pond in the 80,000-square foot facility.
Special events include:
- Fly Tying Rendezvous — 12 p.m.; Aug. 8; $40
- Alive After Five on the Plaza — 5 to 8 p.m.; Aug. 8; free
- Awards Banquet — 6:30 p.m.; Aug. 9; $60
- Conservation fundraiser dinner and live auction — 6:30 p.m.; Aug. 10; $50
- Closing event — 6:30 p.m.; Aug. 11; $50
Day passes to the FishFest are $10, with free entry for children 11 and younger.
Advance registration has closed, but on-site registration opens at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 9 at the Boise Centere. The cost is $35 per person and $45 per family — includes all fair activities. Registration for fair workshops will also be available.
Tickets for fair-related activities may also be obtained at 406-222-9369.
Tickets to the International Fly Fishing Film Festival — 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8 — are available by calling 406-222-9369 or at www.flyfilmfest.com.
Information and an up-to-date event schedule are available at www.flyfishersinternational.org.
