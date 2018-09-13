BOISE — Idaho Fish and Game is seeking public comment on proposed fishing rules for 2019 and the six-year statewide Fisheries Management Plan. The deadline for comment is Oct. 7.
Fish and Game has proposed rule changes based on new information from biologists and public input over the last year. View and comment on the rules at idfg.idaho.gov/blog.
The Fisheries Management Plan will guide statewide management priorities, as well as sport fishing and conservation goals. View and comment on the plan at idfg.idaho.gov/webform/fmp-2019.
In addition to the website surveys, comment by e-mail to idfginfo@idfg.idaho.gov or by mail to: 2016-2018 Fish Season and Rule Comments, c/o Idaho Fish and Game, P.O. Box 25, Boise ID 83707.
For those who prefer to speak directly with a biologist, Fish and Game will also host public meetings at these locations:
- Hailey — 5:30 to 8 p.m., Sept. 19, Minnie Moore Room of the Community Campus, 1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey.
- Jerome — from 12 to 7 p.m., Sept. 20, Magic Valley Regional Fish and Game Office, 324 S. 417 E., Suite #1, Jerome.
Comments for the Magic Valley Region can also be emailed to MVFishery@idfg.idaho.gov
Copies of the proposed rule changes and draft Fisheries Management Plan are also available upon request at all Idaho Fish and Game regional offices and at Fish and Game headquarters in Boise.
Final recommendations for the commissioners will be made in November.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.